FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $77.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 853,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 297,992 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $6,006,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,167 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.