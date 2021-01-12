FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $29.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

FBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

FBK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. 110,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,575. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FB Financial by 2,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in FB Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

