Feathercoin Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $12,617.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000933 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 304,409,640 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.