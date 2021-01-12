Financial Analysis: Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) versus Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

71.5% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and Public Service Enterprise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86% Public Service Enterprise Group 18.09% 11.52% 3.65%

Risk & Volatility

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Alliant Energy pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Public Service Enterprise Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alliant Energy and Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.32 $567.40 million $2.31 21.02 Public Service Enterprise Group $10.08 billion 2.86 $1.69 billion $3.28 17.37

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alliant Energy. Public Service Enterprise Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alliant Energy and Public Service Enterprise Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43 Public Service Enterprise Group 0 6 8 0 2.57

Alliant Energy presently has a consensus target price of $56.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus target price of $63.92, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than Public Service Enterprise Group.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats Alliant Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2019, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 858,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 52 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 37,353 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,428 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.