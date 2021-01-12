Financial Review: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) & Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

40.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Live Oak Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 2 1 3.00 Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.57%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $295.86 million 6.83 $18.03 million $0.44 113.02 Westbury Bancorp $38.64 million 1.78 $6.89 million N/A N/A

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 10.11% 6.83% 0.57% Westbury Bancorp 18.78% N/A N/A

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Westbury Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to new funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is based in West Bend, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.