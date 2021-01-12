Financial Review: Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) & Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH)

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) and Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Stratasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stratasys and Point to Point Methodics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys $636.08 million 2.52 -$10.85 million $0.21 140.48 Point to Point Methodics $140,000.00 1.09 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Point to Point Methodics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stratasys.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stratasys and Point to Point Methodics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys 0 2 2 0 2.50 Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stratasys currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.59%. Given Stratasys’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Point to Point Methodics.

Profitability

This table compares Stratasys and Point to Point Methodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys -10.46% -1.97% -1.65% Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Stratasys has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -28.61, indicating that its stock price is 2,961% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stratasys beats Point to Point Methodics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations. In addition, the company offers GrabCAD Print software that provides job programming, scheduling, monitoring, and analytics across various 3D printing technologies; and GrabCAD Workbench, a cloud-based project data management solution. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community for mechanical engineers, designers, manufacturers, and students to best practices through tutorials, discussion forums, and design/print challenges. Additionally, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs, as well as strategy, operations, and engineering consultancy services; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and offers plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services, carbon-fiber based printers, and elastomeric materials. Its products and services are primarily used in the automotive, aerospace, medical, dental, education, and consumer goods markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. Stratasys Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Point to Point Methodics Company Profile

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

