Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

