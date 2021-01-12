Fintech Acquisition Corp V’s (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Fintech Acquisition Corp V’s (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 13th. Fintech Acquisition Corp V had issued 21,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $218,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FTCVU opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Fintech Acquisition Corp V has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

