FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 650.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FireEye were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in FireEye by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in FireEye by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,809 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in FireEye by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,650 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in FireEye by 4.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 24,435 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.