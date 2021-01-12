First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Head-To-Head Survey

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 13.85% 5.52% 0.62% Unity Bancorp 25.79% 13.99% 1.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Financial Northwest and Unity Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 1 0 3.00 Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Financial Northwest currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.09%. Unity Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.71%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Unity Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 1.85 $10.37 million $1.03 11.71 Unity Bancorp $85.19 million 2.48 $23.65 million $2.14 9.33

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Financial Northwest pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats First Financial Northwest on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and eleven additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. The company also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2019, it offered its financial services through the Internet and nineteen branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

