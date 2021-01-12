First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 260 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $37,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.61.

MA stock traded down $5.28 on Tuesday, reaching $342.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,784,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,189. The firm has a market cap of $341.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.