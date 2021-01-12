First Hawaiian Bank Buys 134 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.14. 230,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,095. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $179.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.29.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.