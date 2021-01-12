First Hawaiian Bank Has $50.92 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 277.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 797,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,716 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $50,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 65,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 47,787 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 98,065 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $63.68. 2,178,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,999. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

