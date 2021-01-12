First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,252 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,536 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,503,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $503,176,000 after purchasing an additional 556,192 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,221,000 after buying an additional 430,235 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,772,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

