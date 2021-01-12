First Hawaiian Bank Sells 58 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Booking by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $15,140,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 43.2% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Booking by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $24.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,196.34. The stock had a trading volume of 254,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,130.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1,860.74. The company has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Booking’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $45.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,914.07.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

