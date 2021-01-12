First PREMIER Bank Decreases Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,579,202.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 179,263 shares of company stock worth $13,157,140 in the last ninety days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist increased their target price on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of WK traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,377. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

