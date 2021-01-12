First PREMIER Bank Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 92,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mondelez International by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Mondelez International by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 73,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. 135,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,602. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.