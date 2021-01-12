First PREMIER Bank Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,458,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,784,000 after purchasing an additional 392,685 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after buying an additional 281,642 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,912,000 after buying an additional 279,316 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB remained flat at $$51.51 on Tuesday. 15,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

