First PREMIER Bank Has $8.53 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.12. 91,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935,471. The stock has a market cap of $340.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

