First PREMIER Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. 35,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.