First PREMIER Bank Sells 635 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 471,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2,138.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 150,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 637,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,198,288. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

