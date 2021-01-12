First PREMIER Bank Sells 930 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 365.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,037,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,612. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

