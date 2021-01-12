First PREMIER Bank Sells 948 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 2.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 69,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.