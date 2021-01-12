First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Trading Down 1.5%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.23. 33,205 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 16,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 77.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 112,226 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 429.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 23.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FEO)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

