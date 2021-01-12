First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of FEP stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. 28,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,765. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.478 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

