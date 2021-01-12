First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.99

Shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXO)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

