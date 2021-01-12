First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $28.83. 253,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 350% from the average session volume of 56,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 87.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,516,000.

