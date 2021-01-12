First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FNX stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $88.40. 32,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,103. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $88.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.337 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

