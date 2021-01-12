First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Up 246.7% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. 10,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.