First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.50

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.50 and traded as high as $21.61. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 639,284 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

