First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.78. 2,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEED. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000.

