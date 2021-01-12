First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 121,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 118,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50.

Get First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 27.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000.

About First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.