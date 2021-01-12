Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its fourth quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.08-2.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.2 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 2.07-2.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.78.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,067. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $189.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.