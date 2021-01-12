Fivebalance (FBN) Market Cap Hits $12,845.16

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $12,845.16 and $127.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fivebalance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00373660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.80 or 0.04408039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance is a token. Fivebalance’s total supply is 753,190,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,390,553 tokens. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

Fivebalance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

