Flamingo Market Capitalization Tops $22.39 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $22.39 million and $7.60 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00111082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00257885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00064580 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00061210 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

