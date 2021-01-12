FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.49 and last traded at $54.49. Approximately 4,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 30,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $8.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Interactive Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

