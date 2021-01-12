Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluent in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the third quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the third quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 405,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $408.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.78 and a beta of 2.97. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

