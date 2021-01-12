FMC (NYSE:FMC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $119.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $3,253,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FMC by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

