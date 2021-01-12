Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of FOCS opened at $48.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 201.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

