Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.10

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 105475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50.

About Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

