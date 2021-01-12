Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.29.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBM opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.