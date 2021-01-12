Founders Capital Management Acquires New Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000.

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.62. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

