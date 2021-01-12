Founders Capital Management Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.2% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $4,049,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $297.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

