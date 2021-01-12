Founders Capital Management Invests $149,000 in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,079 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after buying an additional 1,129,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,233,000 after acquiring an additional 121,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 160.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 83,225 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $4,033,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. 531,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

