Founders Capital Management Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.4% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,525,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,342,143. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

