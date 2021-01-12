Founders Capital Management Makes New $97,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. 3,630,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,230. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

