Founders Capital Management Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 99,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. Pfizer accounts for 2.6% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. 47,743,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The company has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

