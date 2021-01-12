Founders Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after acquiring an additional 702,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,500 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after acquiring an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.37. 2,347,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

