Founders Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,190. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $199.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.