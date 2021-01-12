Founders Capital Management Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.61.

MA stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.92. 4,821,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,172. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

